Goodman went 2-for-5 with a walk, a solo home run, two runs scored and two RBI during Friday's 17-16 win over the Pirates.

Goodman snapped another home run over the wall Friday, the 20th of his season, to continue his hot hitting season. He's been a big bright spot on the otherwise struggling Rockies, slashing .277/.322/.510 with 61 RBI in 96 games this season. His .832 OPS ranks third among all catchers in MLB.