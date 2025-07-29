Goodman went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Monday's 8-6 win over the Guardians.

Goodman helped spark a late comeback, launching a solo homer in the eighth inning and following with an RBI double during a four-run ninth. The All-Star has remained locked in since the break, tallying four multi-hit efforts with four extra-base hits, seven RBI and four runs over eight contests. On the season, he's slashing .282/.327/.523 with 19 homers, 59 RBI, 50 runs scored and one steal across 379 plate appearances.