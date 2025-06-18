Goodman went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 10-6 win over the Nationals.

His seventh-inning shot off Cole Henry was one of seven homers on the night for the Rockies, tying a franchise record. Goodman's gone yard three times in the last two games and seven times in 15 June contests, a month in which he boasts a .350/.361/.850 slash line with seven other extra-base hits (five doubles and two triples), 13 runs and 15 RBI despite a concerning 1:20 BB:K.