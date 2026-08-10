Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Launches 34th home run

Goodman went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Cardinals.

Goodman opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning before coming through again in the eighth, taking George Soriano deep for a game-tying solo homer. Goodman has continued to provide plenty of power since the All-Star break, batting .254 with seven home runs and 18 RBI across 18 games. Through 108 contests this season, he's batting .254, while his 34 homers trail only Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Schwarber (35) for the MLB lead.