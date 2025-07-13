default-cbs-image
Goodman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

Goodman started the first two games of the series in Cincinnati and will take a seat Sunday after going 1-for-6 with two walks, a triple and a run. Austin Nola will step in behind the plate to catch Austin Gomber for the final game before the All-Star break.

