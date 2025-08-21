Goodman went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI in an 8-3 win against the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Goodman's RBI all came in the latter stages of the contest -- he knocked a run-scoring single in the sixth inning and added a two-run double in the eighth. The talented young catcher finished with his first multi-hit game since Aug. 5 and his seventh three-hit game of the campaign. Among MLB backstops, Goodman ranks second with 72 RBI and is tied for fourth with 22 doubles.