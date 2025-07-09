Goodman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Tuesday against the Red Sox.

Goodman waited until the ninth inning to pop the home run, his 17th long ball of the season. He's been on a power surge, with 10 of his home runs coming since the start of June in a span of 26 games. He's also hit .307 with 21 RBI and 20 runs scored in that timeframe.