Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Pops 17th homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goodman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Tuesday against the Red Sox.
Goodman waited until the ninth inning to pop the home run, his 17th long ball of the season. He's been on a power surge, with 10 of his home runs coming since the start of June in a span of 26 games. He's also hit .307 with 21 RBI and 20 runs scored in that timeframe.
More News
-
Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Receiving rest Sunday•
-
Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Getting breather Thursday•
-
Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Belts two homers in return•
-
Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Returns to lineup Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Likely headed to IL•
-
Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Remaining on bench Sunday•