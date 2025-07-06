Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Receiving rest Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goodman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.
Goodman will take a seat for the series finale while Austin Nola receives a turn behind the plate. The 26-year-old had started at catcher in the previous two contests, going 1-for-9 with a double and a run between those games.
