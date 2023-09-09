Goodman went 1-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored Friday against the Giants.
Goodman lined a pitch into center field in the second inning to tally his second career triple while also driving in a pair. He also has at least one hit in eight of his first 10 games in the majors, including five extra-base hits across 31 at-bats. Given that success, it's little surprise that the Rockies have found Goodman regular playing time split evenly between first base and the outfield.
