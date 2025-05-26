Goodman is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs.

Goodman has been a top-three catcher for traditional fantasy leagues so far this season on account of his .275 average, seven homers, one steal, 31 RBI and 25 runs scored. He has been anchoring the Colorado lineup in the No. 3 spot but will get a rare day off with the Rockies playing an early-afternoon game on Memorial Day. Jacob Stallings will catch for starter Carson Palmquist while Nick Martini serves as the designated hitter.