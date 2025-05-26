Goodman is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs.
Goodman has been a top-three catcher for traditional fantasy leagues so far this season on account of his .275 average, seven homers, one steal, 31 RBI and 25 runs scored. He has been anchoring the Colorado lineup in the No. 3 spot but will get a rare day off with the Rockies playing an early-afternoon game on Memorial Day. Jacob Stallings will catch for starter Carson Palmquist while Nick Martini serves as the designated hitter.
More News
-
Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Drives in pair•
-
Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Plates four runs in victory•
-
Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Drives in five runs•
-
Rockies' Hunter Goodman: First three-hit attack in loss•
-
Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Drives in all of team's runs•
-
Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Scores three runs•