Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Sitting out matinee
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goodman is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Mets.
Goodman was in the lineup for each of the last nine games, so he'll receive a breather during Thursday's matinee. Brett Sullivan will handle the catching duties and bat ninth for the Rockies.
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