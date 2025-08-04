Goodman went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Sunday against the Pirates.

The Rockies hit three consecutive homers in the sixth inning, with Goodman the last to go yard. He now has 21 home runs on the season, four of which have come in 12 starts since the All-Star break. While the majority of that production has come at home, Goodman has hit better overall on the road this season, setting him up for a productive close to the campaign.