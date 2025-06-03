Goodman went 3-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored during Monday's 6-4 win over the Marlins.

Goodman broke out of a three-game hit drought in a big way, taking Marlins starter Max Meyer deep twice Monday, including a big-time blast in the fifth that turned the game upside down, to power the Rockies to a victory. Up to nine home runs on the season, the 25-year-old continues to be an impact bat from the catching position, with a .780 OPS that ranks fourth in MLB among qualified catchers.