Goodman went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, an RBI double and a walk in Friday's 3-0 win over the Padres.

Goodman has rattled off three straight three-hit games, and he has four of them over his last six contests. He's also racked up 10 RBI in that longer span, which has all been at hitter-friendly Coors Field. The catcher is up to a .285/.331/.538 slash line with 28 homers, 85 RBI, 66 runs scored, 25 doubles, four triples and one stolen base over 124 games this season.