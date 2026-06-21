Rockies' Jaden Hill: May be emerging as COL's closer

Hill recorded a save against Pittsburgh on Saturday, striking out one batter over a scoreless two-thirds of an inning.

Hill entered with a tough task, as he was asked to protect a one-run lead with runners on the corners and one out in the ninth inning. The right-hander hit Nick Gonzales with a pitch to load the bases but then got Tyler Callihan to strike out before inducing a game-ending grounder. The final play was a bit chaotic -- Jake Mangum appeared to have tied the game with an infield single, but a baserunner interference call at third base wiped out the would-be hit and ended the contest. Still, Hill got the job done, and he's now registered each of the Rockies' past two saves. It would probably be premature to declare him Colorado's primary closer, but he certainly appears to be in the mix moving forward.