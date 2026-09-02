Hill (1-3) earned the win in relief Tuesday against the Orioles after allowing one run on one hit while striking out one over an inning.

Hill surrendered a two-out solo homer to Jackson Holliday in the seventh, which erased Colorado's 2-1 advantage and temporarily put him in line for a blown save. The Rockies immediately responded in the bottom half when TJ Rumfield launched a go-ahead two-run homer, allowing Hill to collect his first win of the season. Hill returned from the injured list Aug. 19 following right shoulder tendinitis, and he's given up one or fewer runs in four of his five appearances since then.