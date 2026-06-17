Rockies' Jaden Hill: Records first career save

Hill earned a save against the Cubs on Tuesday by tossing a perfect ninth inning.

With Colorado up by three runs heading into the bottom of the ninth inning, manager Warren Schaeffer turned to Hill to close things out. The right-hander did so without any drama, setting the side down in order on 12 pitches. It was the first save of Hill's career in his 67th outing, all of which have been out of the bullpen. Hill does have a career-high 11 holds on the campaign, so he's been given more high-leverage duties this year. The back of Colorado's bullpen is highly unsettled, and no pitcher on the squad has more than four saves this season, so it's certainly possible that Hill will get more save chances moving forward given his effectiveness Tuesday.