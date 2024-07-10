The Rockies reinstated Bird (groin) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday and optioned him to Triple-A Albuquerque.

Bird has been on the injured list since June 26 due to a right groin strain. He's since thrown one rehab inning in Triple-A, surrendering three hits but allowing none to score, and he'll remain with the Isotopes now that he's fully recovered. The 28-year-old righty owns a 6.26 ERA and 1.87 WHIP in 23 MLB innings, so he'll likely need to show consistent success in the minors before he's invited back into the Rockies' bullpen.