Bird was taken out of Saturday's game against the Nationals with a groin injury, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.

Bird had allowed one run on two hits and a walk in one-third of the seventh inning but was checked out by trainers an removed from the contest after throwing a warm-up pitch during a review. While the severity of the groin injury is unclear, it's worth noting that his removal wasn't related to the elbow inflammation that sidelined him for almost a month.