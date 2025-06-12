Bird struck out five batters over two perfect innings of relief in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Giants.

Though he has yet to record a save this season, Bird has quietly emerged as an indispensable piece in the Colorado bullpen. He hasn't allowed an earned run in any of his last 10 appearances and has been scored upon just three times in 22 outings dating back to April 15. Over that span, Bird owns a 1.16 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 41:8 K:BB while collecting one win and seven holds in 31 innings. With both Zach Agnos and Seth Halvorsen having faltered in their recent late-inning opportunities, it wouldn't be surprising if Bird was called upon for a save chance in the near future, though the 12-55 Rockies haven't had many leads to protect all season.