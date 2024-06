The Rockies placed Bird on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right groin strain.

Bird sustained the injury in his most recent relief appearance in Saturday's 8-7 win over the Nationals and won't be eligible to return from the IL until July 8. The right-hander had recently returned from a month-long stay on the shelf due to elbow inflammation and made just three appearances out of the Colorado bullpen before being shut down again with a new injury.