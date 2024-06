Cave is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers.

Cave had started in 11 of the Rockies' last 12 games, but he'll head to the bench with Nolan Jones having returned from the injured list and with Brenton Doyle (knee) back in the lineup after a two-game absence. Though Cave has turned in a serviceable .250/.341/.389 slash line thus far in June, he could be relegated to a bench role now that Colorado has reclaimed some health in the outfield.