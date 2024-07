Cave went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Brewers.

Cave launched a 430-foot solo homer on the second pitch he saw in the bottom of the sixth to put Colorado on top 4-3. It was the outfielder's first home run of the campaign and he's now hit safely in two of his last three games to open the month of July. Over that brief stretch he's batting .455 (5-for-11) with two RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base.