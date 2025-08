Beck went 2-for-3 with a walk, a steal and a three-run homer during Saturday's 8-5 win over the Pirates.

Beck ended Paul Skenes' shutout bid in the sixth inning after belting a three-run home run to right-center field. Beck has recorded at least two hits in six of 14 games since the All-Star break, and over that span he has gone 19-for-51 (.373) with two steals, three home runs and nine RBI.