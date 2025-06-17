site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-jordan-beck-day-off-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Rockies' Jordan Beck: Day off Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Beck is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Nationals.
It appears to be a routine day off for Beck. The Rockies are going with Sam Hilliard in left field Tuesday, and Mickey Moniak has been elevated to the leadoff spot.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
Help us stay on the ball.
Step up to the plate and take this short, confidential survey. It'll help make CBSSports.com a better experience for users everywhere. Want to give it a shot?