Beck went 1-for-5 with two RBI on Saturday against the White Sox.

Beck got the Rockies' offense going with a two-RBI single in the first inning. That was his only hit of the game, but he's been productive on the team's current homestand by collecting eight hits in 22 at-bats with three RBI and two runs scored. Beck's production has come in bunches, but he's produced a well-rounded line with 10 homers, 10 steals and a .268 average across 316 plate appearances this season.