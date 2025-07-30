Beck went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's loss to the Guardians.

Beck got the Rockies on the board with a solo home run in the fourth for just his second long ball since June 22. He has just six extra-base hits in 83 at-bats in July but has still been swinging a good bat, as he's slashing .325/.371/.458 this month. For the season, Beck is up to 12 home runs, 36 RBI, 46 runs, 11 steals and a 27:106 BB:K in 383 plate appearances.