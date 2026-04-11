Beck went 1-for-1 with one RBI, a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Padres.

Beck has been on the bench to begin four of the Rockies' last five games, all against right-handed pitchers. That suggests he's slipped into a short-side platoon role in the outfield, which will make it tough for him to get steady playing time without better results at the plate. He's hitting just .115 with five RBI, one run scored and two stolen bases on three attempts over 29 plate appearances this season. Beck stole 19 bases on 27 attempts in 2025, so he does provide some speed off the bench as well as a right-handed bat to bring in against lefty relievers.