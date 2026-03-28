Rockies' Jordan Beck: Resting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Beck isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Marlins.
Beck will retreat to the bench Saturday after going 1-for-3 with an RBI and a walk during a loss in Friday's season opener. Troy Johnston will replace him as Colorado's right fielder and bat sixth.
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