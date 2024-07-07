Beck (hand) is flying back to Arizona on Sunday to begin full baseball activity, MLB.com reports.
Beck had been with the team to be evaluated since Tuesday. He hit in the cage and did defensive drills, though none of his activity came at full intensity. Beck will increase his reps upon his return to Arizona, and he remains on track to return at some point around the All-Star break.
