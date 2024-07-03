Beck (hand) is flying to Denver on Tuesday or Wednesday to be evaluated by team doctors, MLB.com reports.
Beck has shed the cast on his hand and has resumed baseball activities, so the visit is presumably to determine the next steps in his recovery. He'll likely need a rehab assignment, which could be on the horizon if things check out well.
