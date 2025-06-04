Beck went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base Tuesday against the Marlins.
Beck had struggled across the Rockies' road trip, going just 2-for-23 in the first seven games. He broke that cold stretch with a strong performance Tuesday and recorded his first RBI since May 17. Beck also managed his eighth stolen base of the year, four of which have come in his last 20 games.
More News
-
Rockies' Jordan Beck: Sitting in series opener•
-
Rockies' Jordan Beck: Goes deep twice in victory•
-
Rockies' Jordan Beck: Provides only offense in loss•
-
Rockies' Jordan Beck: Snaps homerless stretch•
-
Rockies' Jordan Beck: Belts two solo homers Friday•
-
Rockies' Jordan Beck: Homers three times Thursday•