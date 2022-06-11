site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Justin Lawrence: Added as 27th man
By
RotoWire Staff
Lawrence was selected as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader against the Padres.
Lawrence has been with Triple-A Albuquerque since being optioned in late May, but he will rejoin the big club for at least one day and two games.
