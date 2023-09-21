Lawrence allowed two hits and no walks while striking out one in two-thirds of a scoreless inning during Wednesday's loss to the Padres.

Lawrence exited Friday's appearance against the Giants due to an ankle injury, but he made two appearances during the team's series in San Diego this week. He tossed 1.2 scoreless innings during those outings but was charged with a blown save during Wednesday's appearance. Tyler Kinley picked up two saves over the past week but gave up two runs in two-thirds of an inning Tuesday against the Padres, so it's unclear which pitcher will be used in save situations over the final few games of the regular season.