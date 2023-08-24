Lawrence gave up two runs on three hits and a walk in the ninth inning Wednesday, blowing his sixth save chance of the season in an eventual 6-5 loss to the Rays. He struck out one.

The 28-year-old righty didn't get stuck with the losing decision -- that honor went to Brent Suter, who got tagged for an unearned run in the 10th -- but Lawrence was the architect of this defeat, loading the bases with one out before giving up a two-run single to Yandy Diaz. Lawrence has blown five of his last eight save opportunities, stumbling to a 10.80 ERA and 2.10 WHIP over his last 10 innings, and it's not clear how much longer manager Bud Black will stick with him as closer.