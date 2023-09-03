Lawrence allowed two earned runs on three walks and a hit while striking out one across 0.2 innings Saturday against the Blue Jays.

Lawrence entered the game to start the ninth inning with a three-run lead but failed to convert the save. He allowed six batters to reach base, four of which came via either walk or hit by pitch, and he was pulled with the bases loaded and a one-run lead still intact. Tyler Kinley ultimately came on to convert the save, and Lawrence's grip on the closer role could be in danger given that he's allowed 14 earned runs across 18.1 frames and 18 appearances since the All-Star break.