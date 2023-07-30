Lawrence struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Athletics.

Lawrence suffered a blown save in his last outing Tuesday versus the Nationals, allowing four runs (three earned) in one inning. The right-hander has largely avoided blow-ups like that this year, allowing multiple runs in just five of his 45 appearances. Tuesday's mess was his lone misstep in July -- he's kept runs off the board in his other nine innings this month while settling into the head of the Rockies' closer committee lately. Lawrence owns a 2.89 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 55:24 K:BB through 53 innings with eight saves and eight holds this year.