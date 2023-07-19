Lawrence picked up the save Tuesday against the Astros. He struck out one over a clean inning.

Lawrence notched his sixth save of 2023 Tuesday, taking the mound for the Rockies in the ninth and turning in a perfect inning. Though he's been losing some high-leverage work to Daniel Bard lately, Lawrence has been far and away the more effective option, having given up one earned run since June 13 (13 appearances) compared to Bard's six (12 appearances). However, there won't be many save opportunities for either player considering the Rockies own the worst record in the National League.