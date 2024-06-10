Lawrence (shoulder) faced hitters at Target Field on Monday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Lawrence is working his way back from a a right shoulder strain. He's eligible for activation from the 10-day injured list at any point, and while his return would appear to be imminent, the Rockies may first ask him to go out on a rehab assignment.
