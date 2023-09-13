Lawrence picked up the save Tuesday against the Cubs. He allowed one walk while striking out two over a scoreless inning.

Lawrence earned his first save since August 14 on Tuesday, taking over the ninth inning role with Tyler Kinsley having pitched on back-to-back days and blowing a save opportunity Monday. The save was Lawrence's 11th of the campaign on 17 opportunities. Regardless, expect Kinsley to continue to serve as the Rockies top closer moving forward.