Lawrence allowed a hit and two walks while striking out one over 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the save in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Cardinals.

Lawrence also hit a batter as he loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth inning, but he escaped the jam on a Paul Goldschmidt flyout. In the ninth, Lawrence walked Nolan Arenado before retiring the next three batters. This was Lawrence's first outing since his blown save versus the Padres last Monday. He's now 9-for-12 in save chances, but there's been a few nervy outings in the mix lately. For the season, he has a 2.89 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 57:26 K:BB through 56 innings.