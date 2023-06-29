Lawrence picked up a save against the Dodgers on Wednesday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out three batters over 1.1 innings.

Lawrence entered in the eighth inning with two outs, two on and Colorado clinging to a two-run lead. He allowed a Freddie Freeman RBI single and walked Will Smith to load the bases but got J.D. Martinez to strike out to end the threat. Lawrence then returned for the ninth and had a much smoother frame, retiring the side in order to secure a save. He appears to be settling in as Colorado's closer with three saves over the past six days.