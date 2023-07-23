Lawrence picked up the save in Saturday's 4-3 victory over the Marlins, allowing one walk over a scoreless inning.

Lawrence entered the game with a one-run lead in the bottom of the ninth and got Joey Wendle to ground out to open the inning before issuing a free pass to Yuli Gurriel. The right-handed reliever quickly made up for the walk, however, forcing Jon Berti to ground into a double play on the first pitch of the next at-bat to end the contest. It marked Lawrence's seventh save this season and his seventh straight appearance in which he did not allow a run.