Lawrence (1-0) earned the win Sunday over the Cardinals, allowing a hit and a walk in an inning of work.

Lawrence entered in the ninth trying to preserve a 2-2 tie and faced some pressure after allowing a base hit and a walk but got Yadier Molina to ground into a 6-4-3 double play to get out of the inning. The 26-year-old recorded the first win of his career and now owns a 5.40 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 14:9 K:BB over 11.2 innings.