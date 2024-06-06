Lawrence (shoulder) will throw bullpen sessions during the Rockies' upcoming road trip, MLB.com reports.
The Rockies will head out for a road trip Thursday, with Lawrence accompanying the team. The activity will mark his first intense throwing since landing on the injured list. Lawrence is expected to return in mid-June.
More News
-
Rockies' Justin Lawrence: Lands on injured list•
-
Rockies' Justin Lawrence: Scoreless appearance in return•
-
Rockies' Justin Lawrence: Back from paternity leave•
-
Rockies' Justin Lawrence: Moves to paternity list•
-
Rockies' Justin Lawrence: Expected to go on paternity list•
-
Rockies' Justin Lawrence: Stuck with first blown save•