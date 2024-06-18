Lawrence allowed two earned runs on two hits and one walk while striking out two across 1.1 innings Monday against the Dodgers.

Lawrence was activated from the injured list Monday after missing around three weeks with a shoulder injury. He recorded the final out in the eighth inning without issue, but he then allowed the first two batters of the ninth frame to reach base -- leading to his two earned runs. Lawrence was projected to be Colorado's primary closer entering the season, but he has only two saves and two holds while struggling to a 6.35 ERA and 1.85 WHIP in 21 appearances.