Lawrence (shoulder) will make his first rehab appearance Friday at Triple-A Albuquerque, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.
Lawrence was placed on the IL on May 27 and has been slowly recovering from a right shoulder strain. Though it's unclear how many rehab appearances he'll require, Lawrence seems poised to return in the next week or two.
