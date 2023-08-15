Lawrence earned a save over Arizona on Monday, striking out all three batters he faced in a perfect inning.

Lawrence needed 15 pitches to punch out Christian Walker, Kyle Lewis and Jace Peterson to notch his 10th save. The righty reliever had blown three of his past five save chances coming in, though no other Rockies pitcher has picked up a save since prior to the All-Star break. With that in mind, Lawrence appears to be relatively secure in his role, and he's been solid overall this season with a 2.76 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 61:26 K:BB over 58.2 innings.