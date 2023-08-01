Lawrence allowed a run on three hits and struck out one over 1.2 innings to take a blown save in Monday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Padres.

Lawrence escaped a jam he inherited from Daniel Bard in the eighth inning, but proceeded to give up a solo home run to Trent Grisham in the ninth. This was Lawrence's second blown save in his last three outings, which could be bad news for his ability to retain the closer role. The right-hander is 8-for-11 in save chances with eight holds, a 2.96 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 56:24 K:BB through 54.2 innings overall.