Lawrence allowed one walk and no hits across a scoreless ninth inning Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
Lawrence was called in to protect a five-run lead in the ninth inning. He allowed a leadoff walk but immediately erased the runner by inducing a double-play ball. The Rockies have yet to have a save chance this season, but Lawrence's usage suggests he will be first in line.
